Eagle Fans Troll Patrick Mahomes, Set Fire to Kermit Puppet After SB LIX Win

Eagles fans lived up to their reputation Sunday night after the 40-22 Super Bowl drubbing of the Chiefs ... flooding the streets of Philly, and burning a Kermit the Frog stuffed animal, in a night filled with mayhem!

A video posted to X captured the not-so-Brotherly moment ... as fans, trolling Patrick Mahomes -- who threw 2 picks and badly struggled for most of the game -- lit fire to the Kermit doll.

As the beloved puppet burned, fans chanted, "F*** the Chiefs" ... celebrating the Birds' second Super Bowl win.

Of course, Mahomes has long been teased for his voice, with many of his detractors poking fun at his voice, saying he sounds like Kermit.

In fact, back in November, some members of the Bills Mafia took things too far, hanging a Kermit puppet dressed like Mahomes from a pole outside their home stadium.

Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn't forget after the game ... scolding Bills fans after beating them in the AFC Championship game, saying she hoped they'd become better people.

Chances are she won't forget about the Eagles fans, either.

PHILLY: One officer appears injured after chasing down one of the Eagles fans as they clear the streets. Another Eagle fan slammed against a car and arrested. pic.twitter.com/pmcFx1FRV9 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025 @ScooterCasterNY

Of course, the shenanigans weren't limited to Kermit burning ... there were scuffles with police, street signs being stolen, looting -- straight madness.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Philly will have the next few days to recover ... as they prep for their Super Bowl parade on Friday. So, expect more craziness in the coming days.