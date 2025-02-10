Michael Blackson Promises Big Celebration For Eagles Super Bowl, 'Tear The City Apart'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Blackson's plans for this week completely changed in wake of the Eagles' Super Bowl win -- the diehard Philadelphia supporter says he's now on his way to the City of Brotherly Love to throw a wild championship party ... though it seems many Birds backers are already way ahead of him.

TMZ Sports caught up with the comedian out in New Orleans shortly after the Eagles wiped the floor of the Superdome with the Chiefs, 40-22 ... and he said he's already switched his flight from L.A. to Philly so he can properly celebrate the team's second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Blackson promised to hit the streets hard with his fellow Philadelphia fans ... guaranteeing they were "going to tear the city apart."

Of course, a bunch of people clad in Eagles gear have already beaten him to the scene ... footage shot on Philly roadways Sunday night showed many were tearing down stoplights, clashing with police and fighting in the moments after the SB LIX win.

