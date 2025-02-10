Eagles Fans Go Wild in Philadelphia as They Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Eagles fans went totally bananas in the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night to celebrate their team's Super Bowl victory -- while also breaking many laws!

Hundreds of diehard Eagles supporters descended on the city of Brotherly Love after Philly handily beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 during the 2025 Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

But much of the joy and happiness was mixed with criminal activity, which comes as no surprise when talking about Philly fans.

Check out video obtained by TMZ ... Eagles buffs looted a truck filled with linens before throwing them in the air and lighting them on fire in the middle of the road.

Fistfights also broke out with one guy caught on video beating the hell out of another dude.

In another clash, a fan smacked a helmet-wearing cop on the head as he rode by on a police motorcycle. The officer briefly stopped and turned back to the fan who taunted him and slapped his helmet again.

That's not all ... people also tore down traffic lights and stomped on them until they were destroyed or paraded them through the streets.

And there was a lot more craziness ... but you get the idea.