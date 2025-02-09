Super Bowl Pays Tribute to NOLA Terror Attack Victims, Other U.S. Tragedies

The Super Bowl kicked off with a powerful message of unity ... honoring the victims of the New Orleans terror attack and other tragedies that have shaken the U.S. in last couple months.

Eagles and Chiefs players were on the field just moments before kickoff when New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan brought out NOLA first responders from the terror attack to thank and honor them for their service.

Before Super Bowl LIX, we honor those that lost their lives in the Jan 1 attack in New Orleans.@camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/Afo7LK1d5C — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025 @NFLonFOX

The powerful tribute continued by honoring other tragedies that have shaken the nation including tributes to victims of the Washington D.C. plane and military helicopter crash, the Philadelphia plane crash, Hurricane Helene, and the devastating California wildfires.

During the tribute, Cam said, "Together we rise, together we heal, and together we will carry their memory with us forever."

While Bourbon Street was buzzing with Super Bowl revelers on Sunday, it was a different scene on New Year's Day -- when a horrific tragedy struck, leaving 14 dead after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd.

Weeks later, in Philadelphia, a plane and jetliner crash claimed seven lives in D.C. -- 64 people on board the plane and 3 people on an Army chopper lost thier lives.