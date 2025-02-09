Donald Trump arrives at Super Bowl LIX

THE EAGLE HAS ARRIVED AT SUPER BOWL LIX!!!

President Donald Trump has arrived at Super Bowl LIX.

The President arrived at Caesars Superdome an hour before the 3:30 PM PT kick-off for the big game in The Big Easy.

Trump is wearing a suit and a red tie (makes you wonder if he's rooting for the KC Chiefs) and he's got a massive Secret Service presence with him.

Noticeably missing, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Before heading to NOLA, the President was in Palm Beach, FL where he was spotted enjoying a round of golf with Tiger Woods and Tiger's son, Charlie.

President Trump spotted warming up for a round of golf with Tiger Woods & his son, Charlie pic.twitter.com/meKD78t5Ue — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2025 @Breaking911

This is Trump's first Super Bowl of his second term in office. It's well-known that Trump is a big sports fan so him attending the big game makes total sense.

Play video content NFL on Fox