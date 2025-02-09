Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Donald Trump has arrived at Super Bowl LIX.

The President arrived at Caesars Superdome an hour before the 3:30 PM PT kick-off for the big game in The Big Easy.

Trump is wearing a suit and a red tie (makes you wonder if he's rooting for the KC Chiefs) and he's got a massive Secret Service presence with him.

Donald Trump arrives at Super Bowl LIX
Noticeably missing, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Before heading to NOLA, the President was in Palm Beach, FL where he was spotted enjoying a round of golf with Tiger Woods and Tiger's son, Charlie.

This is Trump's first Super Bowl of his second term in office. It's well-known that Trump is a big sports fan so him attending the big game makes total sense.

Over the last few months, Trump has attended a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden and the annual Army vs. Navy football game.

