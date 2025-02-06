Canucks to Welcome Anthem Singer Back After Fans Boo Over Trump Tariffs

Sorry About The Boos, Come On Back!!!

The singer who had boos rain down on her during her rendition of the national anthem at the Canucks game will have the chance to perform once more without the jeers -- as she tells TMZ Sports the NHL team wants her back ASAP!

The uncomfortable scene all unfolded just before the Vancouver vs. Detroit tilt at Rogers Arena on Sunday night ... as Canadians voiced their displeasure with recent Donald Trump tariffs while Agasha Mutesasira was crooning "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Mutesasira told us, fortunately, she didn't take anything personally ... revealing the team and others had told her there was a strong possibility it could all happen following Trump's decision.

The 26-year-old added the Canucks are now looking forward to handing her the mic again soon sans the boos ... as she says the franchise was "very appreciative" and "very impressed by how the situation was handled."

Wow, crowd at ⁦@Canucks⁩ game booing US Anthem in a big way. pic.twitter.com/5y4DLZZvCB — Jonathan Simkin (@JonathanSimkin) February 3, 2025 @JonathanSimkin

As for how her confidence is following the awkward situation -- she said it didn't negatively affect her one bit.

"I knew it wasn't personal," she said.

