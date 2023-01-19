NHL Broadcaster Allegedly Farts On-Air During Canucks Game, 'Was That You?!'

... 'Was That You?'

If you're wondering why "#FartGate" was trending Wednesday night, here ya go ... an NHL broadcaster (allegedly) let it rip on the air while calling the Canucks hockey game!!

It happened when Sportsnet broadcasters John Shorthouse and John Garrett were covering the Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game at the Rogers Arena in Canada on Wednesday night.

Shorthouse was calling the game when out of nowhere, a fart, or what sounded like one, was clearly heard on the mic.

"Was that you?" Shorthouse asked his co-host.

Garrett denied being the one who dealt it, and the broadcasters both had a laugh.

But, hold up ... who did it?! No one knows!

Long day from the hard working ESPN/CBS crew. Someone near an open mic is either snoring or had too many black beans at lunch. pic.twitter.com/b8Kz6NFzXr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) May 21, 2021 @GeoffShac

Of course, passing gas during a live sports broadcast ain't nothing new ... remember the PGA championship mystery fart?!