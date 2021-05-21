PGA Championship Great Fart Mystery ... Who Ripped Butt Next To Open Mic?!?

It's PGA Championship weekend ... which means we're all dying to know one thing -- who's going to win?! WHO FARTED NEAR A HOT MIC ON THE BROADCAST?!?!?

Cameras and audio equipment appeared to pick up someone blowing the butt trumpet during the final hours of the 1st round of the prestigious tournament in South Carolina on Thursday ... and it's got everyone wondering, was that really a fart??

Long day from the hard working ESPN/CBS crew. Someone near an open mic is either snoring or had too many black beans at lunch. pic.twitter.com/b8Kz6NFzXr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) May 21, 2021 @GeoffShac

Check out the clip ... it sure sounds like someone broke wind all over the broadcast as Cam Smith was wrapping up his last putts on the course.

There sure seemed to be a loud toot ... that was followed by several more -- and then several more!!

ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt wasn't fazed by the apparent cheese cutting -- he powered through the noise like a pro, breaking down Smith's first day at Kiawah Island despite it all.

So, will we ever know what really went down? Seems unlikely -- but the last time a pro golfer's fart was caught on a course mic, we solved that mystery quickly!

You'll recall, Ian Poulter admitted to TMZ Sports he was the one who tooted during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship in June ... telling us, "I guess it's one way to protect social distancing!"