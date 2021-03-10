PGA's Jordan Spieth Pauses Practice Round To Hear Kid's Speech, Adorable Video!

Breaking News

Jordan Spieth -- one of the best golfers on the planet -- paused his practice round Tuesday to hear a speech about him from a child fan ... and the adorable scene was all caught on video!!

Spieth had been working his way around the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida in preparation for this week's PGA Tour event ... when out of nowhere, a little kid caught the 27-year-old's attention.

"Hey, Jordan!" the child yelled. "I'm doing a report on you at school, do you want to hear my speech?"

Jordan -- one of the sweetest guys on Tour -- obliged ... and then the kid delivered greatness!!

For around a minute, the child recited fact after fact about Jordan ... missing no details and not stumbling a single time -- and Jordan LOVED IT!!!

When the kid finished, everyone clapped ... and Spieth hooked him up with a signed ball and a glove!!

Unclear what the kid scored on his class project ... but we're guessing an A was given.

While you’re here this is what he wore for the speech 😂 pic.twitter.com/i4lu113b20 — RossyNole10🍢🪓🧨 (@RossyNole10) March 10, 2021 @RossyNole10

Because, come on, did you see the Masters outfit he wore for the classroom address???