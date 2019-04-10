PGA's Jordan Spieth Insane Golf Shot ... Skips Ball On Water!!!

PGA's Jordan Spieth Hits Insane Golf Shot, Skips Ball On Water!

Here's the most insane golf shot you'll EVER see ... Jordan Spieth skipped a ball SEVEN times over the water in a pond -- and landed it within 10 feet from the hole!!!

It all went down Wednesday at The Par 3 Contest -- the prelude to this weekend's Masters tournament -- where pros are known to take it easy before they tee it up for real on Thursday at Augusta.

Jordan decided to put on a little show for fans ... heading down to the water for one of his tee shots -- and hitting a shot that required the ball to skip across the pond's water.

Walking on water. @JordanSpieth pulls off the trick shot. pic.twitter.com/MZJexIaHsk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2019

The golf ball took seven big hops along the surface of the water ... landed on the green ... and miraculously rolled about 10 feet from the pin!!

What's even crazier ... HIS SHOT ENDED UP CLOSER THAN THE OTHER TWO NON-TRICK SHOT TEE SHOTS!!!!!!

Spieth is one of the sport's biggest superstars -- he's a 16/1 favorite to win the green jacket this weekend -- so, not too surprising he's able to do something like this with a golf ball.

Still ... WHAT A SHOT!!!