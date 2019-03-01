PGA Tour Pro Strips Down For Golf Shot, Worst Farmer's Tan Ever!

PGA Tour Pro Strips For Golf Shot ... Worst Farmer's Tan Ever!!!

Wanna see a ridiculous farmer's tan???

Good ... 'cause PGA Tour pro Drew Nesbitt stripped down for a golf shot Friday -- and dude has CLEARLY spent way too much time in the sun with his shirt on.

The partial nudity all went down on the Par-4, 6th hole of this week's Honda Classic in Florida ... when Nesbitt's drive off the tee leaked left and tumbled into the water.

Fortunately for Drew -- and fans of farmer's tans everywhere -- his ball was still technically in play ... so he ditched his shirt, rolled up his pants and smacked it outta the water.

The shot ended up pretty good ... and Drew was able to save par.

The whole ordeal actually ended up being worth it for Nesbitt ... the clutch water save helped him make this weekend's cut -- so he's got two more rounds of golf to play this weekend.

Translation ... we've got 36 more opportunities to see that glorious untanned bod again!!!