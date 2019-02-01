Special Olympics Athlete Invited To Play Hole With PGA Stars ... She Pars!!!

Special Olympics Athlete Invited To Play Hole With PGA Stars, She Pars!!!

Breaking News

Move over Tiger Woods ... Amy Bockerstette is officially the biggest badass on the links -- 'cause the Special Olympian was invited to play a hole with PGA tour stars this week ... and she parred!!!

It all went down during a practice round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open ... where Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar invited Amy to take a shot at the course's famous 16th hole.

Amy -- who has Down syndrome -- showed absolutely ZERO nerves off the tee box ... smashing her drive just short of the green in a bunker.

But, there were no worries about hittin' it fat from the trap ... 'cause Amy hit a shot outta the sand that woulda made Tiger himself jealous!!!

Then came the best part ... SHE BURIED THE PUTT FOR PAR!!!!

The crowd went nuts ... the PGA tour stars loved it ... and Amy shrugged it off like it was just another day at the range!!

Of course, Amy's certainly been in bigger situations ... she is, after all, the first-ever collegiate golfer to compete with an intellectual disability.

Next stop ... LPGA?!?!