PGA's Ian Poulter Admits to Epic Fart During Travelers Championship

CALL OFF THE FART PROBE -- Ian Poulter is admitting guilt!

The pro golfer has essentially copped to ripping a tremendous ass blast during a televised golf tourney this weekend ... and yeah, the video is just as hilarious as it sounds!

It all went down Sunday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut ... when the camera was focused on golfer Greg Chalmers.

But, after Chalmers took his swing ... viewers could hear what sounds like a duck being slaughtered -- which turned out to be a big ol' fart.

So, who was the culprit?

Poulter took credit almost immediately -- saying on camera, "Did you get that?"

Chalmers responds, "Stay over there. Is that supposed to be more silent than that?!"

Poulter later commented on social media -- taking full ownership.

"3 club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live mic."