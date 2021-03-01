Ex-NHL Star Todd Bertuzzi Arrested for DUI In Michigan ... Mug Shot Released

Exclusive

Ex-NHL Todd Bertuzzi -- one of the most controversial hockey players of all time -- was arrested for drunk driving in Michigan over the weekend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 46-year-old was pulled over just after midnight Saturday morning in Auburn Hills after motorists called 911 to report a car swerving all over the road.

Cops responded to the area and claim they saw Bertuzzi's car blow through a red light, so they stopped his vehicle immediately.

During the stop, officers believed he was under the influence of alcohol -- though Bertuzzi refused a breathalyzer test.

We're told he DID perform other field sobriety tests and showed obvious signs of impairment, according to our law enforcement sources.

The responding officers ultimately arrested the former Vancouver Canucks star and booked him at Oakland County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

We're told cops later got a warrant for a blood draw -- no word on the results yet.

Bertuzzi played close to 1,200 games in the NHL but he's perhaps best known for a violent incident on the ice where he sucker-punched an opposing player.

During a 2004 game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche, Bertuzzi skated up behind Steve Moore and punched him in the jaw and slammed his head into the ice.

Moore was knocked cold -- and was rushed to a hospital to be treated for 3 fractured vertebrae, cuts on his face and a concussion.

The incident ended Moore's pro hockey career. Bertuzzi was hit with criminal charges and ultimately plead guilty to assault in a plea deal.

Moore later sued Bertuzzi in civil court. The two sides reached a private settlement in 2014.

Bertuzzi was drafted by the NY Islanders in 1993 and played pro hockey until 2015.