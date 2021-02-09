NHL's Nils Hoglander Takes Slapshot To Face, Blood Everywhere!
2/9/2021 8:53 AM PT
Need further proof hockey players are some of the toughest people on the planet??
Vancouver Canucks winger Nils Hoglander was left a bloody mess after taking a puck to the face Monday night -- BUT HE STAYED IN THE GAME!!!
The terrifying scene all went down in the Canucks vs. Maple Leafs tilt in Toronto ... when in the first period, Jordie Benn threw a puck at the net that accidentally caught Hoglander right in the forehead.
Nils Hoglander. Hockey guy. pic.twitter.com/uvpTZ0Upxf— VersaHockey (@Versa_Hockey) February 9, 2021 @Versa_Hockey
Fortunately, Hoglander was wearing a visor ... but the force of the shot was so strong, it still cut the 20-year-old badly.
Check out the clip, Hoglander was bleeding so profusely from his nose and forehead area ... it covered his entire visor!
But, in true #HockeyGuy fashion ... Hoglander wiped it all away with his hand, and then returned to the game a short time later!!
Bad news ... Vancouver ended up losing, 3-1.
The good news? No doubting hockey players are still tough as hell!