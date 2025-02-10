Patrick Mahomes Owns Up To Bad Super Bowl Outing ... 'Let Y'all Down'

Patrick Mahomes is well aware his performance did not meet expectations in the Super Bowl ... addressing Chiefs Kingdom and vowing to work hard to get back to the Big Game after losing to the Eagles.

The 29-year-old took to his X account Sunday night following the Eagles' 40-22 dismantling of the Chiefs ... with Mahomes taking time to thank fans for their support all season long.

"I let y’all down today," the three-time Super Bowl MVP said. "I'll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it."

"We will be back."

In their attempt to make NFL history as the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era ... KC didn't find their footing in the game until it was far too late. Mahomes went 21-32 for 257 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His offensive line did no favors for him, allowing him to be sacked six times.

Despite getting beat around the pocket for four quarters ... Mahomes didn't spend time throwing his teammates under the bus -- saying he would use his offseason to work on improving his play.

"You can't be satisfied with just going out there and playing and thinking you're gonna have success year in and year out," he said. "These defenses are going to continue to get better and better, so I have to get better."