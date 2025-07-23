'Love Is Blind's Brittany Wisniewski & Mod Sun Break Up

Mod Sun’s nursing a fresh heartbreak -- he’s split from girlfriend Brittany Wisniewski after just 5 months.

"Love Is Blind" alum Brittany finally set the record straight -- she and Mod called it quits back in April, adding it was the distance that did them in, but since they hung out a few times post-breakup, she kept quiet ... until now.

Brittany told PEOPLE she’s grateful for the time with Mod, but she’s in a new chapter and ready for whatever’s next -- yes, including getting back in the dating game.

It’s a tough twist, especially since Mod told us back in December life was better with Brittany by his side.

