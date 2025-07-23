Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love Is Blind's Brittany Wisniewski & Mod Sun Break Up

Mod Sun, Brittany Wisniewski We're Dunzo!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
mod-sun-Brittany-Wisniewski-getty-ig-1
Getty Composite

Mod Sun’s nursing a fresh heartbreak -- he’s split from girlfriend Brittany Wisniewski after just 5 months.

"Love Is Blind" alum Brittany finally set the record straight -- she and Mod called it quits back in April, adding it was the distance that did them in, but since they hung out a few times post-breakup, she kept quiet ... until now.

Brittany Wisniewski Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Brittany Wisniewski Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Brittany told PEOPLE she’s grateful for the time with Mod, but she’s in a new chapter and ready for whatever’s next -- yes, including getting back in the dating game.

121824_mod_sun_brittany_wisniewski_kal DECEMBER 2024
BETTER TOGETHER
TMZ.com

It’s a tough twist, especially since Mod told us back in December life was better with Brittany by his side.

111224_mod_son_brittany_wisniewski-kal 11/11/24
FEELING FLIRTY
TMZ.com

TMZ first broke the story -- Mod and Brittany in full-on PDA mode, kissing and canoodling at a West Hollywood bar last November.

Related articles