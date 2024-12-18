Mod Sun Gushes That Life Is Better When He's With Brittany Wisniewski

Life Is Better When We're Together!!!

Mod Sun is head over heels for "Love Is Blind" star Brittany Wisniewski -- he made that crystal clear as he spilled the tea about their relationship to us.

Catch this video of the smitten couple hitting up West Hollywood’s Craig’s on Tuesday, where we asked how things were going between them -- and when Mod Sun turned the question to Brittany, her look said it all.

We also asked if they were official -- and while we didn’t get a straight answer, Mod Sun’s response was all we needed to hear ... "Life is better when we’re together."

Mod Sun also told us he had no idea about Brittany’s "LIB" reality TV past -- they just vibed organically after meeting in D.C.

TMZ broke the story -- video shows Mod Sun and Brittany sharing some serious PDA, kissing and canoodling at a West Hollywood bar in November.