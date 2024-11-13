Mod Sun Grabs Dinner With Brittany Wisniewski After Surprise Hookup

Love Is Blind, But Y'all Can See Us Clearly ...

Mod Sun's totally blinded by his new love and paparazzi cameras flashing ... 'cause he stepped out with Brittany Wisniewski for a bite to eat Tuesday night -- and, they posed for pics.

The singer-songwriter took his "Love Is Blind" gal pal to Catch Steak L.A. ... an upscale steakhouse near West Hollywood -- and, ya gotta watch the clip 'cause the 2 aren't shying away from the limelight.

In the clip, the pair steps out of Catch hand in hand ... walking over to the valet -- all while dodging questions about whether they're official or not.

Mod suggests they just pose for a few sweet pics instead ... and, the photographers get their fill before Mod and Britt head for the car.

Some in the assembled crowd say Mod and Brittany make a cute couple ... and, Mod agrees -- seemingly calling his pairing with Brittany "beautiful."

He's also got some kind words for his close pal Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox after they announced they're expecting their first child ... watch the clip until the end to hear it for yourself.

As you know ... MS was spotted locking lips with a mystery blonde at On The Rox, a bar in West Hollywood, after his show Monday night.

Sources close to the situation later confirmed the woman in the clip was Brittany ... and, social media vid showed Britt was actually there with her 'LIB' costar Alexandra Byrd.