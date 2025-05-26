'Love Is Blind's Lauren & Cameron Expecting First Baby After Years of Trying

"Love Is Blind" fan faves Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are finally expecting their first baby -- and it’s been a long road 'cause they’ve been trying for four years.

The Season 1 lovebirds, who met and married on the Netflix hit, shared the big news on IG -- revealing they went the IVF route and poking fun at all the "when are you having kids?" questions with a cute video.

L&C also opened up to PEOPLE about their journey with the help of a Clearblue pregnancy test -- saying there were tears of joy when they saw the word 'pregnant' pop up.

Lauren added that the happy news came at just the right time -- after losing her father last Christmas, it was the light in the dark her whole family needed.

The couple has been candid about their infertility struggles in the past -- so this baby news definitely hits different for one of "Love Is Blind's biggest success stories!

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2022 TMZ.com