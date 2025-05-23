'Love Is Blind' Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Split After Four Years of Marriage

No fairytale ending for "Love Is Blind" stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton ... because they just announced their decision to end their marriage.

The estranged couple put out a joint statement Friday announcing their split after nearly 4 years of marriage.

Collen and Matt say ... "We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths."

They continue ... "We've been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us."

Colleen and Matt met during "Love Is Blind" season 3, which aired in 2022, and they got hitched on the season finale.

They add ... "We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another."