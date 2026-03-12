'Love Is Blind's Amber Morrison Calls Out Jordan Faeth After Reunion Drama

Things got so intense during the "Love Is Blind" reunion that Amber Morrison stormed off set after ex Jordan Faeth ripped into her. Now she's firing back ... and she brought receipts!

ICYMI, the former couple -- who tied the knot on the popular Netflix reality show -- got into a massive argument during the reunion that aired Wednesday night.

Jordan accused Amber of getting blackout drunk at his buddy's wedding ... after she allegedly showed up late and "missed the whole ceremony."

But she swears there's more to the story than that ... and has the texts to prove it!

After the reunion aired, Amber posted since-deleted screenshots of her exchange with her ex ... and it seems like she had a real reason for being late.

During the reunion, Jordan had slammed her for allegedly getting "blacked out in the first 30 minutes" of the wedding.

But Amber dropped receipts on her Instagram story ... saying she wasn't the only one hitting the sauce pretty hard that day.

But Jordan's accusations weren't even Amber's breaking point during the reunion ... she walked off set because she felt he bailed on her daughter, Emma.

