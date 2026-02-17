Two 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 Couples Get Married, Find Out Who

Congrats are in order to a pair of "Love Is Blind" Season 10 couples ... because they made it all the way down the aisle and got hitched.

SPOILERS ahead!

Here comes the big reveal (translation: last chance to look away) ...

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Ohio couple Christine Hamilton and Vic St. John made their marital union official last April in Cuyahoga County after blindly falling in love during the hit Netflix reality dating series.

Christine is a speech-language pathologist ... and Vic is a professor.

They aren't the only couple who made it from the pod to the altar.

We also obtained court docs showing Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth also tied the knot last April in Knox County, Ohio.

Amber is a nurse practitioner, and Jordan is an account executive.

There were no marriages born out of 'LIB' Season 9 -- a first in the history of the show -- but things got back on track in Season 10.