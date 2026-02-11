'Love Is Blind' Contestant Puts Nail Glue in Her Eye, Rushed to Hospital

Forget trusting the pods and letting love be blind ... 'cause one contestant on the new season made her experience on the show painfully literal by practically gluing her own eye shut!!

The wildly ironic moment went down during the S10 premiere of the Netflix dating series when 39-year-old nurse (yes, really ... nurse😬) Elissa Finley was rushed to the hospital after accidentally putting nail glue straight into her eye.

Elissa told her costars she spotted a tiny bottle in the bathroom, assumed it was eye drops, and squeezed a few drops in -- only to realize it was nail glue. Brutal.

She explained docs hooked her up to an IV and flushed her eye with tubing while another staffer tried to get the glue out.

Elissa admitted she was terrified and thought she might lose her sight after her vision went blurry ... proving she definitely didn’t have an eye for detail when it came to reading labels.