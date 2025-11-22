Jimmy Presnell Talks Body Transformation, Finding Inner Peace

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love is Blind" star Jimmy Presnell has jaws on the floor -- and it has nothing to do with a dramatic love triangle. He's looking like a whole new person after hitting the gym and going in for a hair transplant -- and tells TMZ he has 'LIB' to thank for pushing him out of his comfort zone.

Check out our chat with Jimmy -- he goes into the deets about what inspired him to focus on his physicality before his big 30th birthday ... shredding 30 pounds while packing on the muscle, and transforming his look with a hair transplant.

Jimmy says it himself -- his hair transplant is the most notable change. He reveals he thought about getting the procedure even before opening his heart up on reality TV, but says the nasty comments he got about his appearance was what gave him the motivation to do the thing.

The success of the procedure, paired with taking his physical health into consideration, did wonders for Jimmy. He says he now feels "inner peace" and has a profound mental clarity and new confidence ... and is doing what makes him happy -- 'cause life's too short not to!

He also says working on himself -- and reflecting on all he went through on "Love is Blind" -- has made him feel 15 years wiser.

Speaking of going through it on "Love is Blind" ... he gave us an update on his relationship with Chelsea Blackwell -- who he got engaged to during their season, and notoriously had a bumpy ride with her after they exited the pods.

They attended a Friendsgiving together just this week -- and Jimmy says they remain great pals after they "trauma-bonded" over their storyline and weathered the storm as they watched the world react to their romance when the season dropped in early 2024.