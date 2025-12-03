'Love Is Blind's Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Call It Quits After 4 Years

Unfortunate news we didn't see coming ... "Love Is Blind" Season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are splitting up after four years and one daughter together.

The couple announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, writing ... "After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared."

The estranged couple met on the Netflix reality show and tied the knot on camera in July 2021. They welcomed their baby girl, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, 3 years later.

Their announcement continued ... "We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion."

Last year, Alexa told People 'LIB' is the only way their marriage would have happened, saying it "allowed for both of us to communicate and really put ourselves out there.”