'Love Is Blind' Star Amber Morrison Driver's License Confirms Age Amid Rumors

“Love Is Blind” star Amber Morrison has been getting dragged by the age police ... but TMZ’s got the documentation to shut that down.

We’ve obtained a copy of her driver’s license showing her DOB as April 2, 1991, confirming she’s 34 ... not older, despite internet trolls loudly insisting otherwise.

It’s honestly a rough situation. Sources close to Amber tell us she’s a full-time working mom who doesn’t have hours to obsess over her appearance ... which has been at the center of cruel online digs.

Saying that, we’re told she’s been flooded with offers for free Botox, filler, and facials since S10 of the show recently started airing -- and it's not something she's shutting down ... sources say she’s open to exploring the options.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And for anyone thinking she somehow slipped through casting with fake info, sources close to production tell us every contestant submits a passport and goes through background checks. Translation: you can’t just shave off a few years and hope no one on the show notices.