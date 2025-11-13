Man Brings Baseball Bat to Alina Habba's Office Building, Goes 'Crazy'

A man reportedly showed up at acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba's offices in Newark with a baseball bat Wednesday. He attempted to enter the federal building, but he was turned away by security, according to CNN.

The unidentified man returned later without the bat and was let into the building by security officers. He went to Habba's office and entered a waiting room.

He was denied a meeting with Habba, CNN reports. When he was turned away, the man "went crazy" and proceeded to "smash" various pieces of property before he left the building.

Although he's still on the loose, the FBI's reportedly knows what the man looks like, according to The New York Times.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted about the incident on her official X account Thursday and confirmed Habba wasn't hurt. "This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," Bondi wrote.