Rebecca Park's Mother And Stepfather Charged With Murder, Torture

A week after a missing pregnant woman was found mutilated and murdered in a Michigan forest, the woman's parents have been charged with a slew of horrific crimes -- including murder and torture.

Rebecca Park's mother and stepfather -- Cortney and Bradly Bartholomew -- are accused of luring 22-year-old Rebecca, who was 38 weeks pregnant, to their home in Wexford County on November 3, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Prosecutors allege Cortney and Bradly tortured Rebecca while trying to remove her unborn baby from her womb, resulting in the death of both mother and child.

Park's body was found in the Manistee National Forest, about an hour southwest of Manton, last week -- on November 25, two days before Thanksgiving. The forest is roughly 250 miles northwest of Detroit.

It's unclear when 40-year-old Cortney and 47-year-old Bradley were arrested. They were arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 2. They're both charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, torture, assault on a pregnant person, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy, and removal of a dead body.

The murder and torture charges carry potential life sentences.

Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey said the case features blatant "brutality and disregard for human life."