D.C. Pipe Bombs Suspect Arrested by FBI, Official Says
Washington, D.C. FBI Arrests Pipe Bombs Suspect
The FBI has finally made an arrest in the long-running investigation into the pipe bombs planted near the DNC and RNC headquarters on the eve of the January 6th Capitol riot in 2021.
A man believed to be connected to the crime was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous official.
The investigation has stretched nearly five years, with authorities struggling to identify the culprit -- partly relying on grainy surveillance video showing a masked individual in a hoodie and gloves.
Additional footage released by the FBI shows a person -- standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, officials say -- planting a bomb outside the DNC headquarters, with a second device left behind the RNC building -- both locations just steps from the Capitol.
The feds say the bombs could have caused serious harm to anyone nearby had they detonated -- but they were discovered by authorities shortly before rioters began storming the Capitol.
At one point, the FBI put up a $500K reward for information leading to the suspect.
No word yet on what finally led investigators to the arrest ... but after years of dead ends, the case may have turned a corner. A previously identified potential suspect was cleared last week following the leak of an Office of the Director of National Intelligence draft memo allegedly accusing her of the crime.