D.C. Pipe Bombs Suspect Arrested by FBI, Official Says

The FBI has finally made an arrest in the long-running investigation into the pipe bombs planted near the DNC and RNC headquarters on the eve of the January 6th Capitol riot in 2021.

A man believed to be connected to the crime was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous official.

Play video content 1/5/21

The investigation has stretched nearly five years, with authorities struggling to identify the culprit -- partly relying on grainy surveillance video showing a masked individual in a hoodie and gloves.

Additional footage released by the FBI shows a person -- standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, officials say -- planting a bomb outside the DNC headquarters, with a second device left behind the RNC building -- both locations just steps from the Capitol.

The feds say the bombs could have caused serious harm to anyone nearby had they detonated -- but they were discovered by authorities shortly before rioters began storming the Capitol.

At one point, the FBI put up a $500K reward for information leading to the suspect.