Guess Who This Cutie On The Phone Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie talkin' on the telly turned into a pop star, she was just enjoying the beautiful outdoors of Canada ... and acting in school plays like "Annie" and "Grease".

Her high school drama teacher convinced her to audition for "Canadian Idol" -- where she wound up taking 3rd place -- and it was off the the music charts from there! Her hit song was basically the mantra for 2012 ...

She's collaborated with music stars like Owl City, Charli XCX and Justin Bieber.