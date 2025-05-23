Mark in 'The Room' 'Memba Him?!
Mark In 'The Room' 'Memba Him?!
Published
American actor and model Greg Sestero was in his mid-20s when he played the role of Mark -- the promiscuous friend who enjoys passing the football and also cheats with Lisa -- in the 2003 cult classic, "The Room."
Greg shared the big screen with Tommy Wiseau as the socially awkward dude and Lisa's fiancé, Johnny, Juliette Danielle whose sheltered life leaves her making poor choices, Lisa and Carolyn Minnott as Lisa's manipulative mother, Claudette.
When Mark was a junior in high school, he started modeling -- working in Paris and Milan for big designers like Giorgio Armani.