Blue in 'The Short History Of The Long Road' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Jashaun St. John was just a teenager when she rose to fame playing Blue -- the sensitive and quiet girl from New Mexico, traveling with her bestie -- in the 2015 adventure/drama film "The Short History Of The Long Road."

Jashaun shared the big screen with Sabrina Carpenter as the self-sufficient teen who lives in a van, searching for her mother, Nola, Steven Ogg as Nola's penny-pinching father who dies, Clint, and Danny Trejo as the mechanic shop owner who takes Nola under his wing, Miguel.