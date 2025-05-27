Blue in 'The Short History Of The Long Road' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Jashaun St. John was just a teenager when she rose to fame playing Blue -- the sensitive and quiet girl from New Mexico, traveling with her bestie -- in the 2015 adventure/drama film "The Short History Of The Long Road."
Jashaun shared the big screen with Sabrina Carpenter as the self-sufficient teen who lives in a van, searching for her mother, Nola, Steven Ogg as Nola's penny-pinching father who dies, Clint, and Danny Trejo as the mechanic shop owner who takes Nola under his wing, Miguel.
In 2021, St. John was in Marvel's "Eternals" with Angelina Jolie.