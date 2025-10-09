Victoria Beckham Says She Was Seen As a "Miserable Cow" Who Never Smiles

Play video content Netflix

Victoria Beckham is clearing the air on her so-called moody reputation ... saying people viewed her as a "miserable cow," but she's really just smiling on the inside.

Beckham opens up in a new Netflix doc about giving off "ice queen" vibes while rising to fame as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls -- and later navigating the elite social scene with her famous hubby, soccer legend David Beckham.

In the aptly titled doc "Victoria Beckham," Victoria says she knew all about how people thought she "never smiled" and was just a “miserable cow."

Pretty harsh self-assessment, but Victoria insists she does actually smile, saying "don't be shocked." She explains it like this ... “Here’s a fact. I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy (David Beckham) has always gone on the left."

Victoria adds ... “Now I didn’t realize that when I smile – which I do – I smile from the left. Because if I smile from the right, I look unwell.” She goes on to say she's "smiling on the inside but no one ever sees it," which is "why I look so moody.”

The three-part docuseries drops today and traces Victoria’s life from her Spice Girls days to her marriage to David to her career in fashion.