Victoria Beckham Reveals David's Walk of Shame While She Was on Tour

David Beckham wanted to be Victoria Beckham's lover so bad ... he once snuck into her hotel room and had to do the walk of shame the next day!

VB revealed the juicy deets about their romantic rendezvous during her Wednesday appearance on "Call Her Daddy" while discussing how he handled her Spice Girls fame.

She gushed that David fit right in with her and her bandmates ... and had no hesitation about sneaking into her hotel room while she was on tour, recalling one morning he had to jump out of her window and do a walk of shame in his clothes from the night prior to avoid getting caught!

The fashion designer even claimed her other half had to miss soccer practice with Manchester United that day because he had such bad blisters from walking home. We have a feeling the minor injury was well worth it.

As you know, the power couple got together in 1997 and the former soccer pro popped the question in 1998.