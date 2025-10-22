Romeo Beckham Shares Pic with Ex Kim Turnbull on Instagram

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull might have just revealed their split wasn't permanent ... 'cause he shared a pic of the two together on Instagram -- getting some wondering if they've patched up their partnership.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a black and white photo alongside the model ... with the two wearing jeans and jackets while chilling together in a narrow hallway.

No PDA or cute captions on the pic ... but, it's still the first time these two have been spotted together since we reported they broke up in early June.

Remember ... we confirmed with sources that Romeo and Kim's relationship came to a close amid drama between Romeo and his brother Brooklyn Beckham since Brooklyn didn't think Turnbull was in the relationship for the right reasons.

Most of Romeo's family -- including David and Victoria -- didn't feel the same way as Brooklyn ... who essentially took a step away from his relations along with his wife Nicola Peltz since he felt his parents took Romeo and Kim's side over their own.

Many believed issues between Brooklyn and Kim may have resulted from a past relationship the two had ... though Turnbull categorically denied any sort of relationship outside of a high school friendship with Beckham back in the day.