Kim Turnbull Breaks Silence on Rumors She Dated Brooklyn Beckham

Kim Turnbull is setting the record straight on rumors she was once romantically involved with Brooklyn Beckham -- a claim she denies amid her recent split from Brooklyn’s younger brother, Romeo.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kim says she's "avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire" but says "it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it" so she can move on.

Turnbull dismisses past claims she was once romantic with Brooklyn, saying, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16."

Kim says she "will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative," saying she wants to remove herself from the ongoing conversation and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.

Turnbull’s statement comes a week after TMZ confirmed she and Romeo ended their relationship after less than a year of dating. The news of their breakup came amid tension within the Beckham family.

We broke the story ... Brooklyn and Romeo have not been speaking for months ever since Romeo had originally started dating Kim -- whose intentions Brooklyn didn't trust with his little bro.