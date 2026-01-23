Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Seen for First Time Since Parental Rant

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting back out there after blowing the lid on some nasty family drama ... and it looks like the media firestorm isn't wearing on them.

Brooklyn and his wife were spotted in Malibu going on a sunset walk along the beach with their super cute dog ... making a grand emergence after holing up for a few days in the 'Bu.

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest child called out his parents this past week in a savage string of posts on social media ... dropping bombshell claim after bombshell claim and calling his parents controlling, fake, and straight-up dishonest.

Brooklyn and Nicola then ducked for cover at a home on the famous stretch of California coast ... but now they're getting back out there, and looking like they don't have a care in the world.