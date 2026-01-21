Victoria Beckham Upstaged Bride on 'Ugly Betty' Years Before Son's Wedding Dance

It's no wonder Victoria Beckham allegedly ruined her son Brooklyn's wedding by making it all about her ... she did the same thing years earlier on "Ugly Betty"!

Victoria was, of course, playing a heightened version of herself on the ABC sitcom, but still! It seems to be very much a case of life imitating art here.

Check out the clip ... Wilhelmina -- played by Vanessa Williams -- has Vera Wang fit her for a custom wedding gown, but Posh Spice upstages her, making a dramatic entrance in her bridesmaid's dress.

Wilhelmina ends up changing the dress to be unflattering enough to ensure the limelight stayed on her ... but Brooklyn reportedly wasn't as lucky.

ICYMI ... Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are burying the video of Brooklyn's wedding dance with his mom because it was so uncomfortable, they couldn't bear anyone seeing it.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ ... Victoria was sort of grinding on her son inappropriately, leaving guests unsure how to react.

Our sources say the videography company uploaded the footage directly to a computer accessible only to Brooklyn and Nicola and, per contract, was required to wipe all copies and sign an NDA. And that should be the only footage, since Victoria was the only person allowed to keep their cellphone.