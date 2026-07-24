Keri Hilson Reveals Whether She Would Work with Kanye West Again, Watch!

Play video content Video: Keri Hilson is Open to Making Music Again with Kanye West TMZ.com

Sometimes collabs come around ... and Keri Hilson would be down to team up with Kanye West again, despite his controversial choices.

The "Pretty Girl Rock" singer stopped by "The TMZ Podcast," where she tells us she always had a good time making music with Ye.

Remember, Ye's ruffled plenty of feathers by making antisemitic remarks, selling shirts with swastikas, and calling slavery a choice.

She says she's all about separating the art from the artist ... but you'll have to peep the clip to hear it in her words.

Play video content Video: Keri Wilson Talks Returning to Music Industry TMZ.com

The star opened up to TMZ about her multiple-year hiatus -- leading up to her new album, "We Need to Talk," which she released independently as a three-part trilogy across 2025 and 2026.