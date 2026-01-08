President Trump Says He's Not Considering Pardoning Diddy

It looks like Diddy's going to have to suck it up and serve out his prison sentence ... because President Trump says he's not considering a pardon.

Trump told The New York Times he received a letter from Diddy seeking a pardon ... but told the outlet he wasn't considering granting the request.

POTUS is certainly bursting Diddy's bubble here ... as we first reported, Diddy was telling inmates at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey back in November that he would get a presidential pardon from Trump early in 2026.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence for his conviction on a couple of prostitution charges.

We broke the story ... almost immediately after Diddy was sentenced in October 2025 his legal team got in touch with a high-ranking White House official who has the ear of the President regarding a commutation or pardon. Just days later, Trump told the media he was aware of Diddy's ask.

Our sources told us, at the time, Trump was "vacillating" on a commutation ... but now it sounds like he's made a final decision.

