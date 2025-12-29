Diddy’s Sons Announce Zeus Network Docuseries About Trial Fallout

Diddy’s children are ready to tell their side of the story after the fallout from their father’s criminal case ... and they’re doing it in a new docuseries.

Two of Diddy’s sons, Christian and Justin, announced in a new promo Sunday they’re partnering with Zeus Network on the project, which is set to drop in 2026.

The trailer opens with Justin turning on a television as the brothers sit side by side, watching footage from Diddy’s sex trafficking trial and reliving moments where reporters swarm them outside the courthouse.

Christian and Justin stare blankly as headlines about Diddy’s case, lawsuits, and alleged parties flash across the screen.

At one point, a young girl is heard saying, “Your daddy got four years” -- seemingly heckling the brothers following Diddy’s sentencing to four years and two months in prison on prostitution-related charges.

Justin is seen placing his hand on Christian’s shoulder as they watch old footage of the Combs family entering and exiting the New York courthouse, along with video of federal agents outside their homes during the March 2024 raids.

The trailer ends with Justin receiving an incoming call from FCI Fort Dix ... the prison where Diddy is currently being held.

As we reported ... Diddy was furious with the 50 Cent produced Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," with his spokesperson telling us, "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece."