Diddy's Employees Complain They're Not Getting Paid While He's in Prison

Diddy's got a big payday problem, as in some of his employees are angry they're not getting paid while he's locked up in federal prison ... but his rep insists he has it under control.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy's fortune is being handled by business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment while he's in the clink, and we're told they're keeping a tight leash on his money -- too tight for some people on the payroll.

For instance, we're told some attorneys handling Diddy’s mountain of civil lawsuits have gone unpaid, and other staffers have been stiffed as well, and, as a result, at least one of them has quit.

However, Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells TMZ ... “People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving.”

When we asked if the employees were being paid on time, Juda said ... "Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review."

Play video content TMZ.com

Our sources say Diddy's family members do not have unlimited free access to his money ... which means they also have to deal with Tri Star.

We're told the Combs family is working within a set budget -- the amount and frequency of payouts remain unclear -- and if they exceed it, they're required to submit invoices to Tri Star, which aren't always approved.

For example, we’re told Diddy wanted his family to gather for a dinner in NYC the night before his sentencing. When they contacted Tri Star to cover the tab, they were told to submit an invoice. Tri Star initially declined, but eventually reimbursed whoever footed the bill.

Play video content 10/3/25 TMZ.com