Diddy and Christian Combs Settle in Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

Diddy and his son Christian "King" Combs have been battling everybody, including one of their own law firms ... but according to new court documents, the firm and Diddy recently settled the beef.

Here's the deal ... court papers, obtained by TMZ, show that the law firm Summa LLP claimed the father-son rappers failed to pay multiple invoices for over 100 attorney hours and 90 paralegal hours worked since March 2025.

Summa said Diddy and King owed at least $53,688.35 in legal fees ... and at least some of those fees were connected to King's sexual assault suit brought by Grace O'Marcaigh.

Remember ... Grace alleged she was working as a steward on a yacht she claimed Diddy chartered a few days before NYE 2022. According to Grace, she suffered mentally and emotionally after King attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him despite her protests.

She sued King for assault and Diddy for aiding and abetting King.

The developments in Grace's case are unclear, but it looks like Summa settled up with Diddy over the bill and dismissed the lawsuit over the unpaid bills.