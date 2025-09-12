Scott Hanson Addresses NFL RedZone Ad Backlash, Week 1 Was A Success!

Play video content TMZSports.com

A lot of football fans were livid about "NFL RedZone" including commercials for the first time this season ... but the program's beloved host, Scott Hanson, tells TMZ Sports he's thankful fans are still loving the product after Week 1.

The commotion was sparked prior to the 2025-26 campaign ... when folks learned "seven hours of commercial-free football" was a thing of the past.

The reality -- a whopping one total minute of ads (four 15-second spots) sprinkled throughout the day of coverage ... proving the product largely remained the same.

Hanson opened up on the whole ordeal this week ... and he told us point blank -- "There is no one on the planet who wants to show you more football than I do."

"I am fighting to make sure we don't miss anything in the football game."

Hanson said he understood the confusion and anger leading up to the season ... but once it was over, folks were satisfied -- which he was grateful to hear.

"Based on Week 1, which was a big success, a big audience, fans are still happy with RedZone, and I'm thankful for that," he added.

Hanson even made it clear -- producers will NEVER interrupt the "witching hour" ... when all the action from the morning games reaches a conclusion at once.

Hanson also peeled back the curtain on how he's able to go seven hours without leaving the desk ... and the dude really does have it down to a science.

To ensure fans are fully prepared to sink into their couches and enjoy all the football action each week, Hanson teamed up with Lowe's for the "Earn Your Sunday" campaign -- which encourages sports nuts to handle all their housework in time for kickoff.

Hanson joined massive NFL superstars like Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott for the movement ... and revealed how he goes about finishing his own tasks before getting in front of the camera -- both personally and professionally.

Hanson even shared a funny story about the partnership ... saying the Minnesota Vikings superstar was super stoked to see him on set -- as he loves to watch RedZone, too!!