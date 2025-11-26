Who Was Jackson Browne's Son Ethan? What to Know About the Model

How Ethan Browne's Father Had To Announce His Son's Death

Ethan Browne worked in many areas of entertainment in his career. But, it all came to an abrupt end when his father, Jackson Browne, announced his son died in November 2025.

Here's a look at Ethan's professional and personal life and how his father was tasked with the difficult duty of letting fans know about his son's death.

Ethan's Mother Died When He Was Young

Ethan was born in 1973 to parents Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major. They married in 1975.

The singer's son was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone when he was just a few weeks old, when his father held his child up to his face while posing for the pic.

Ethan's mother died by suicide in March 1976, when she was 30 years old. Ethan was just a toddler at the time.

Ethan's father later remarried Lynne Sweeney, and they welcomed a son, Ryan, in 1982.

He Held Several Positions In His Professional Life

Ethan became an actor, and he appeared alongside Angelina Jolie in the 1995 crime thriller feature "Hackers," according to his IMDb.

He later appeared in the 2004 film "Raising Helen," which was toplined by Kate Hudson and Hayden Panettiere.

Ethan eventually entered the modeling industry, and he appeared in a campaign for designer Isaac Mizrahi.

The singer's son also worked in the music business, and he launched a record label, Spinside Records, in 2010.

Ethan's Death Was Announced A Day After It Occurred

Ethan's father posted on Facebook about his son's death. His father wrote with "deep sorrow" that Ethan was found unresponsive at his home just two days before Thanksgiving.

Ethan's official cause of death wasn't announced in the statement.