Michael Duarte's Wife Breaks Silence on Food Influencer's Death

Food influencer Michael Duarte's wife is speaking out for the first time since his shocking death ... sharing an emotional tribute while pushing back on what she calls damaging misinformation.

Michael's wife, Jess released a statement to TMZ ... "I've struggled with what to do since his passing, so I'm doing what feels right ... sharing his stories. Whether they're about his content or Mike as the husband, daddy and friend to all."

She tells us the love from fans and the BBQ community has been a lifeline, saying she's moved by how many people Mike inspired and hopes to carry his legacy forward, even as she figures out what that means.

Jess says the support has given her strength, adding she can "Feel him moving mountains." Though she's still grappling with the loss, she's beginning to see his purpose "was so much bigger."

She says the family is working on memorial arrangements and will share details soon. But she also directly addresses the noise online, adding ... "The false narratives are disheartening and disrespectful to the legacy of a wonderful man. This is an active investigation, and I ask the media and public to refrain from sharing unverified information."

She ends her message with a heartbreaking line sharing ... "Mike, I'm proud to be your wife, and I will carry that title with honor for the rest of my life. See you on the other side, Daddy."

We broke the story ... deputies in Texas responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife acting erratically. The sheriff's office says Duarte confronted a deputy, then allegedly charged at her shouting "I'm going to kill you," leading her to fire two rounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.