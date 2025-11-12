Food Influencer Michael Duarte Shot to Death by Cops

We reported yesterday that food influencer Michael Duarte died in a "horrible incident" just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife ... today we have details as to what exactly occurred.

A rep for the Medina County Sherriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies responded to a 911 call November 8 in Castroville, Texas, regarding a disturbance involving a "male subject with a knife acting erratically."

The Sherriff's Office tells us, Duarte approached officers threateningly and "after multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, 'I’m going to kill you.'"

It was then that the deputy discharged two rounds from her duty weapon, striking Duarte, according to police.