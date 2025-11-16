'Law & Order' Actor George Pogatsia's Intense 911 Call After Stopping Abduction

Play video content George Pogatsia

George Pogatsia's 911 call while chasing a suspected kidnapper is pure chaos ... he's panting, yelling, and feeding dispatch a real-time play-by-play of the unfolding incident.

TMZ, through George, obtained the audio from the November 1 scare in Jersey City Heights, NJ, and the urgency is immediate. Within seconds, the "Law & Order" actor can be heard mid-sprint shouting, "Where you going, motherf****r!"

Between gasps, George tells the operator he saw a strange man lift a visibly intoxicated woman over his shoulder and try to walk off with her. He says he and his wife had just pulled up from dinner when they witnessed the disturbing scene outside their building.

George says he ran toward them, yelling, "Put her the f*** down!" and according to him, that was enough to make the guy drop the woman and bolt into the night.

The call captures George trying to keep track of everyone as cops rush to the scene. He explains the woman is shaken but now with a male friend who arrived moments later, while emphasizing the suspect is still somewhere nearby.

At one point, George makes it clear he's not going anywhere, telling dispatch, "I'll wait here," so officers could pinpoint exactly where the confrontation took place.