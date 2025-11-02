'Law & Order' Actor George Pogatsia Stopped a Real-Life Abduction

Like a scene out of a Dick Wolf production, "Law & Order" actor George Pogatsia and his wife thwarted the attempted abduction of a 19-year-old woman ... TMZ has learned.

George tells TMZ ... he and his wife were coming home from dinner in Jersey City Heights, NJ, around 10:30 PM Saturday when they saw a man approach a young woman on the street. George says the woman appeared intoxicated and rejected the guy, who she claimed she didn’t know, as he tried to convince her to leave with him.

According to George, the woman tried to run off, but the man grabbed her and threw her over his shoulder. That’s when George stepped in, warning the guy to put her down or things would get ugly fast.

George says the would-be kidnapper dropped the woman and bolted before police and an ambulance arrived. He gave cops his account of what went down ... we’ve reached out to authorities ... so far, no word back.